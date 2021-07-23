Brand Mangaluru award presented

Senior reporter Sandeep Wagle being presented the Brand Mangaluru journalism award by Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane in Mangaluru on Thursday.

MANGALURU

23 July 2021 00:33 IST

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane on Thursday said that when journalists being a main part of democracy voice people’s concern, other departments too can discharge their work effectively.

He was speaking after inaugurating Pathrika Dinacharane and presenting Brand Mangaluru award jointly organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Mangaluru Press Club and Patrika Bhavana Trust here.

The medium of positive reaction would go a long way in developing society and journalists have to work in this direction, Mr. Sonawane felt. On the occasion, the Brand Mangaluru award was presented to senior reporter of Kannada Prabha daily, Sandeep Wagle.

Senior journalist Girish Rao Hathwar (Jogi) said journalism has seen unprecedented changes in the last two years. The developments that were expected in the next decade happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Many publications had to stop printing and go online.

The print medium had been facing the threat of being wiped out since several years. However, it is adapting to new challenges through new design and dimensions in reality, Mr. Jogi said. This was solely because of the faith people have on the print media than any other platform, he said.

Information and Public Relations Department senior assistant director H.G. Raviraj, Press Club president Annu Mangaluru, president of Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists Srinivas Nayak Indaje were present.