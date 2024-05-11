‘Branch or college immaterial nowadays as engineering has become interdisciplinary’

“The branches or colleges are immaterial nowadays as engineering has become interdisciplinary. Moreover, umpteen sources of content are available on the internet by good colleges and teachers. You can become a computer science engineer even if you have joined mechanical, electrical, or civil engineering. If you have the hunger to learn, you can become an engineer and work in any branch you want. So, do not be fond of only computer science engineering as it is difficult to switch to branches like mechanical or civil after that,” said Vidyashankar. S, Vice Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi.

He was the guest of honour at the 22nd edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling, as the second event in Bengaluru was held on Saturday held at Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College. The event was a huge success as hundreds of students, especially the ones who wanted to pursue engineering and medical streams, found clarity about their career path after finishing their 10th and II PUC/12th grade examinations.

Some students and parents even travelled from farther parts of the city to listen to the diverse panel of speakers. From science, and commerce to civil services and other professional courses, students and parents got a chance to understand the prospects of those streams while also clearing their doubts about the same.

Make your own future

Emphasising on the importance of making the best of the available opportunities, Yeshwanth Gurukar, IAS officer and Executive Director, Centre for Smart Governance, Department of P&A Reforms (e-Gove), said that students should look beyond academics and marks to build a good future.

“Everything is rapidly changing these days. Succeeding in life is different from academics. Your life skills are very important as your future will be built on them and your integrity. The kind of service you provide other people in life is what matters. Hence, have clarity, confidence and conviction in your life,” Mr. Gurukar said.

He also said that it is important to have alternate career options especially if you work in the private sector.

One of the most inspiring speeches of the day was delivered by Soubhagya. S. Beelagimath, who secured an All India Ranking of 101 in UPSC Civil Service Examinations 2023. Ms. Beelagimath fondly recalled how even she was among the audience at The Hindu Career Counselling event in Davanagare in 2018.

While narrating how she went from looking to pursue a medical career to getting an agricultural science degree to clearing UPSC examinations, she stressed on the importance of following one’s own passion instead of giving heed to others’ opinions.

“Do not let others decide your career as ultimately you are the one who will pursue it. If you choose your path based on others’ opinions, then you will regret it throughout your life,” she said. She also provided a few tips to those who want to write UPSC exams: “Do not think that only coaching centres can help as I did self-study. Do not underestimate or overestimate UPSC examinations. Instead of choosing an optional paper for main exams going by statistics, analyse your interests and then decide.”

Growing demand for Allied Health Sciences

Riyaz Basha Sardar, registrar (Evaluation), Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) urged students to explore scholarship options before choosing career paths only based on economic angles. While providing students with a basic understanding of medical courses and qualification exams like NEET, Dr. Sardar spoke about how Allied Health Sciences like physiotherapy and lab technology are in great demand now.

“Allied Health Sciences is the most upcoming field now as doctors cannot work alone anymore. They need the help of many other tools and technicians. Hence, those who want to be close to the healthcare stream but cannot get into medicine can choose these courses. If they pursue post-graduation, they can either practise, teach or even go into administration,” he explained.

Skill based learning

Bhargavi. V.R., professor and director, Postgraduate Department of Commerce, Seshadripuram College, said that knowledge, application, reflection, skills and abilities is important for students to have, irrespective of the stream they have chosen.

While shedding light on various career options available in Commerce and Management, including unique courses like Doctor of Business Administration, she said, “By the time the students join the workforce, you should have a skill set that will be apt for 2030. Such skills include green skills, digital skills and metacognitive skills among others.”

From a student who wanted to know how to pursue veterinary sciences to parents who had multiple queries about competitive exams like CET and NEET, cleared many of their doubts with Uttam Kumar Badiger, Senior Assistant, Karnataka Examinations Authority, who patiently answered all the questions.

Further, Ameen. E. Mudassar, Founder and CEO, CIGMA International Career Counsellor, spoke to students about how to select a career. He had four points: self-assessment, career exploration, decision making, and taking action.

He also educated students about unique professional courses available like sports management, financial analysis, actuarial sciences, and packaging technology.

