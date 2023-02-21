Brain-inspired image sensor can detect miniscule objects: IISc study 

February 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in a new study have shown how a brain-inspired image sensor can go beyond the diffraction limit of light to detect miniscule objects such as cellular components or nanoparticles invisible to current microscopes.

Their novel technique, which combines optical microscopy with a neuromorphic camera and machine learning algorithms, presents a major step forward in pinpointing objects smaller than 50 nanometers in size, said the institute.

Measuring roughly 40 mm (height) by 60 mm (width) by 25 mm (diameter), and weighing about 100 grams, the neuromorphic camera used in the study mimics the way the human retina converts light into electrical impulses, and has several advantages over conventional cameras.

“Such neuromorphic cameras have a very high dynamic range (>120 dB), which means that you can go from a very low-light environment to very high-light conditions. The combination of the asynchronous nature, high dynamic range, sparse data, and high temporal resolution of neuromorphic cameras make them well-suited for use in neuromorphic microscopy,” said Chetan Singh Thakur, Assistant Professor at the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering, IISc, and co-author.

In the current study, the group used their neuromorphic camera to pinpoint individual fluorescent beads smaller than the limit of diffraction, by shining laser pulses at both high and low intensities, and measuring the variation in the fluorescence levels. As the intensity increases, the camera captures the signal as an “ON” event, while an “OFF” event is reported when the light intensity decreases. The data from these events were pooled together to reconstruct frames.