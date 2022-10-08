Brain dead youth donates organs, saves lives

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 08, 2022 22:03 IST

A 25-year-old youth has saved the lives of nine individuals by donating his organs after he was declared brain dead, in Mysuru.

Madan Kumar was rushed to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru on October 5 after he met with a road accident. He had a brain stem infarct and was on life support. His condition deteriorated and was declared brain dead due to brain stem infarct failure on October 7 at 7.30 a.m.. His family members were counselled on organ donation and they agreed to donate his organs. His heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and corneas were harvested at the hospital around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.

A green corridor was created on Saturday towards the transfer of heart and lungs to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru. Apollo BGS Hospitals Mysuru received left kidney and liver. The right kidney was received by Institute of Nephrology, Bengaluru and K.R. Hospital in Mysuru got the corneas, a note from the hospital said.

