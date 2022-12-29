ADVERTISEMENT

Brain dead person’s family donates organs

December 29, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives of a young man who died in an accident in Khanaur in Belagavi on Wednesday, donated his organs to patients in various hospitals in the state.

The 32-year-old had suffered severe head injuries in Khanapur. He was declared brain dead in KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital.

Jeevsarthakathe (SOOTO), allocated the donor’s lungs to Narayan Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru, liver to Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, one of his kidneys to KIMS Hubballi, and the other kidney and skin to Kore Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lungs and liver were airlifted to Bengaluru on Wednesday night. The kidney was sent to KIMS Hubballi, via a green corridor created by the police, said a release by KLE society.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US