Brain dead person’s family donates organs

December 29, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Relatives of a young man who died in an accident in Khanaur in Belagavi on Wednesday, donated his organs to patients in various hospitals in the state.

The 32-year-old had suffered severe head injuries in Khanapur. He was declared brain dead in KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital.

Jeevsarthakathe (SOOTO), allocated the donor’s lungs to Narayan Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru, liver to Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, one of his kidneys to KIMS Hubballi, and the other kidney and skin to Kore Hospital.

The lungs and liver were airlifted to Bengaluru on Wednesday night. The kidney was sent to KIMS Hubballi, via a green corridor created by the police, said a release by KLE society.