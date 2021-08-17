Brain-dead farmer from Gokak donates organs

Belagavi

A farmer who suffered severe damage in a road accident donated his organs to the KLE organ banks before his death on Monday.

The 50-year-old farmer from Gokak suffered brain death after his motorcycle met with an accident. Hospital counsellors spoke to his relatives and convinced them of the need to donate organs of the deceased.

His liver was sent to a patient in a private hospital in Bengaluru. The kidneys were sent to patients in SDM Hospital and Tatvadarsha Hospital, Hubballi. The donor’s skin and eyes were donated to the KLE organ banks in Belagavi.

Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad police created a green corridor and ensured that the vehicle carrying the liver was taken to Hubballi airport in 55 minutes. From there, the insulated organ box was taken to the private hospital in Bengaluru.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore has congratulated KLE Hospital CEO M.V. Jali, doctors R.B. Nerli, Ritesh Vernekar, Sunil Shenvi and their team members, transplant coordinator Pramod Sulikeri, Niraj Dikshit, R.G. Patil, Vinayak Puranik and Manoj Naik and Sheetal Mundada of Jeevana Sarthakate for the successful operation.