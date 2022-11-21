Brahmins’ stir against Mallesh

November 21, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

MYSURU

Hundreds of members of the Brahmin community on Monday took out a mammoth procession here in protest against the defamatory remarks made against the community by social activist P. Mallesh. S.A. Ramdas, MLA, Pratap Simha, MP, H.V. Rajeev, former MUDA Chairman, and office-bearers of Brahmins’ Associations and community members took part. The protestors demanded legal action against Mr. Mallesh. They marched on the main streets of Mysuru carrying placards. The procession concluded at the Deputy Commissioner’s office where a memorandum was submitted seeking action against the activist.

Morning walk allowed on Manasagangotri campus?

MYSURU

Morning walkers were now reportedly allowed in Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore. The university had imposed curbs on morning and evening walkers inside the campus following the murder of retired IB officer R.N. Kulkarni in the campus early this month. Citing safety concerns and anxiety among the student community, the university restricted morning and evening walkers in the campus besides barring the entry of public vehicles. Following L. Nagendra’s, MLA, reported intervention, morning walk has been reportedly permitted on certain conditions.

Carol singing

MYSURU

The Catholic Association of Mysore will hold a carol singing competition at the indoor stadium of St. Philomena’s College in Mysuru on December 4. The competition will be held in Kannada, English, and other regional languages. For details, call 98860-15652.