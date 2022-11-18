  1. EPaper
Brahmins seek action against Pa. Mallesh for derogatory remarks

November 18, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district unit of Vipra Sanghatanegala Okkoota staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday demanding legal action against activist Pa. Mahesh for allegedly making derogatory statements against Brahmin community and Brahmanism in a public event.

Addressing the protesters, district president of Brahmin Sangha Dattatreya Pujari said that Mr. Mallesh has hurt the religious feelings and he was trying to show the Brahmin community in bad light to gain political mileage.

The Brahmin community would also condemn former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ‘silence’ on his (Pa. Mallesh) remarks against Brahmin community, he said.

The activist speaking at the book release function at Mysuru on Tuesday, reportedly called on the people not to believe Brahmins. Further, he also reportedly stated that Vedas and Upanishads were destroying the country.

