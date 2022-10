Describing Brahmins as “real minorities” in the country, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on Monday claimed that Muslims were “not the minorities.”

“The real minorities in India are Brahmins. The other minorities are Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists. How can a community that is around 12%-15% be considered minorities?’’ the former Union Minister told journalists. In Karnataka, Brahmins are between 1.5%-3%, he said.