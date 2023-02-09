Brahmin Samaj members take out protest march in Belagavi

February 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of Belagavi Brahmin Samaj took out a protest rally in Belagavi on Thursday against the remarks made by Janata Dal(S) H.D. Kumaraswamy against the community.

Protestors gathered at the Rani Parvati Devi Circle in South Belagavi, holding placards and images of the Janata Dal(S) leader. They raised slogans against him and condemned his statement.

They said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has insulted the whole community and branded its members as being not suitable to become the Chief Minister of the State. He has also insulted Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, they said.

They demanded that the government take action against Mr. Kumaraswamy for his offensive remarks.

BJP leader R.S. Mutalik, Belagavi City Corporation member Vani Vilas Joshi and community leaders like A.K. Hungund, M.R. Hegde, Srinivas Joshi, Venkatesh Kulkarni and others were present.