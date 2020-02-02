People from across the State, and some parts of Maharashtra, took part in the annual ‘Brahma Rathotsava’ held as part of the ‘Ratha Sapthami’ at Hemagiri, on the banks of Hemavati river in K.R. Pet taluk, of Mandya district on Saturday.

The car festival Brahma Rathotsava, began after K.R. Pet MLA K.C. Narayana Gowda offered special prayers to Lord Kalyana Venkatramana Swamy at the temple. Devotees carried a decorated chariot with the idol of Lord Kalyana Venkatramana Swamy while chanting ‘Ughe ughe Govinda’ and ‘Ughe ughe Venkataramana’.

Mr. Gowda addressed mediapersons and said that it was because of the blessings of Lord Kalyana Venkatramana Swamy that he would be rising to the post of Minister in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet and he would initiate measures to enhance the grandeur of the festival in the future. Traders put up dozens of stalls on either side of the main street near the temple.

The district police made elaborate security arrangements.