Brace for travel hassles as Karnataka bus strike to continue on April 8

Little impact: Private buses operated as usual in Mangaluru during the transport strike on Wednesday.  

While the bus strike was almost complete across the State on Wednesday, the road transport corporation (RTC) employees have announced that the stir will continue indefinitely till the State government agrees to their demand. They have sought implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission.

Strike unfair: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa opened a window for negotiations on Wednesday and said talks could be held if they suspend the strike. Mr. Yediyurappa, busy campaigning for bypolls all day in Belagavi, said, “The State government has fulfilled eight of the nine demands and have also announced an 8% salary hike. In these tough times, it is wrong to go on an indefinite strike. I hope they do not force a situation where tough measures will be necessitated.” While welcoming the invitation for talks, Kodihalli Chandrashekar, honorary president of the KSRTC Employees League, said they believed talks were the only way ahead and they would participate.

Related Articles
