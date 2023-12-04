ADVERTISEMENT

B.R. Patil turns up for Assembly session in Belagavi

December 04, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil, who had threatened to boycott the Legislative Assembly session, participated in the first day of the session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Mr. Patil, who represents the Aland Assembly constituency, had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into the alleged corruption charges against him before the start of the winter session of the Legislature.

The Congress MLA claimed that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had spoken in the last Assembly session in a manner that gave the impression that he had taken money for granting a contract to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), earlier known as Land Army. Hence, he had written to the Chief Minister to order a probe into the grant of the contract so that his name could be cleared.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr Siddaramaiah had later said that he had invited Mr. Patil to clarify the matter.

On Monday, Mr. Patil was not only present in the Assembly but also spoke during the obituary references.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US