B.R. Patil turns up for Assembly session in Belagavi

December 04, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil, who had threatened to boycott the Legislative Assembly session, participated in the first day of the session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Mr. Patil, who represents the Aland Assembly constituency, had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into the alleged corruption charges against him before the start of the winter session of the Legislature.

The Congress MLA claimed that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had spoken in the last Assembly session in a manner that gave the impression that he had taken money for granting a contract to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), earlier known as Land Army. Hence, he had written to the Chief Minister to order a probe into the grant of the contract so that his name could be cleared.

However, Mr Siddaramaiah had later said that he had invited Mr. Patil to clarify the matter.

On Monday, Mr. Patil was not only present in the Assembly but also spoke during the obituary references.

