HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

B.R. Patil turns up for Assembly session in Belagavi

December 04, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil, who had threatened to boycott the Legislative Assembly session, participated in the first day of the session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Mr. Patil, who represents the Aland Assembly constituency, had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a probe into the alleged corruption charges against him before the start of the winter session of the Legislature.

The Congress MLA claimed that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had spoken in the last Assembly session in a manner that gave the impression that he had taken money for granting a contract to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), earlier known as Land Army. Hence, he had written to the Chief Minister to order a probe into the grant of the contract so that his name could be cleared.

However, Mr Siddaramaiah had later said that he had invited Mr. Patil to clarify the matter.

On Monday, Mr. Patil was not only present in the Assembly but also spoke during the obituary references.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.