B.R. Patil to lead Congress Pada Yatra in Aland 

August 07, 2022 20:25 IST

The total distance that the yatra would cover in a week between August 9 and 15 is around 75 km

Responding to the call given by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, B.R. Patil, former Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, would launch the party’s Pada Yatra at Jidga in the Aland Assembly segment on Tuesday as part of the party’s celebration of 75 years of India’s freedom.

Addressing a press conference at the local party office in Kalaburagi on Sunday, he said that he had chosen the date to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s call for Quit India movement in 1942.

As per the details shared by Mr. Patil, the Pada Yatra would begin from different places in the Aland Assembly constituency every morning and end at Aland town in the evening covering many villages en-route.

“The total distance that the Yatra would cover in a week between August 9 and August 15 is around 75 km. We will conduct public meetings and spread awareness about Congress’ contributions towards the freedom movement. On August 15, a procession would be taken out at Aland town with a 75-meter-long national flag to symbolise the 75 years of India’s freedom,” Mr. Patil said appealing to people in general and Congress workers in particular to participate in the campaign in a big number.

Criticising the Union Government’s policies, which he termed as anti-people and pro-corporate, Mr. Patil said that BJP at the Centre had put development journey in reverse gear.

“Jawaharlal Nehru had put India on the path of development soon after the independence. The Congress government subsequently took his initiatives forward. It is because of the pro-people governance of Congress that India could achieve development in many fronts. However, the BJP government is now taking the country in reverse direction. All its policies are oriented to safeguard the interests of big corporate companies at the cost of people’s welfare and national interests. Under BJP rule, India is in unrest. Communalism is ruling the roost. Democratic institutions and civil rights are under attack,” Mr. Patil said calling upon the people to join hands with Congress to defeat BJP’s designs.

Former Kalaburagi Mayor Sharnkumar Modi, former Zilla Panchayat member Siddaram Pyati and other party leaders were present.