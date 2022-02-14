B.R. Patil takes exception to composition of Cabinet Sub-committee on Article 371(J)

Taking exception to the composition of the Cabinet Sub-Committee formed for the effective implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution that provided a Special Status to the Kalyana Karnataka region, former Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council B.R. Patil said that only three of the seven members belonged to the region.

In a media note released on Sunday, Mr. Patil alleged that the poor representation of the region in the Sub-Committee would defeat the very purpose of its formation and show the government apathy towards the development of the region.

“What is the use of mere changing the region’s name from Hyderabad Karnataka to Kalyana Karnataka without doing something substantial for the development of the region? The sub-committee is meant for the development of the region and there are only three members from the region. The outsiders don’t know the problems of the region and their domination in the sub-committee would hamper the development,” he said.

He also criticised the government for not appointing the members for Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to make it full-fledged body.

“The aspirants of various government posts in the region are disappointed as the government has not initiated a recruitment process to fill the vacancies. The KKRDB is not in a position to spend ₹1,500 crore allocated to it in the Budget within the end of this financial year as there is no full-fledged body. These things made it clear that the government had little interest in the development of the region,” Mr. Patil said.