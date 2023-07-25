ADVERTISEMENT

B.R. Patil says BJP circulating fake letter in his name to create rift

July 25, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

B.R. Patil | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil on Tuesday claimed that the Opposition BJP had “manufactured a fake letterhead” and circulated a letter in his name to create a rift between district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge and him.

The fake letter, which was purportedly signed by 11 MLAs, including Mr. Patil, was circulated widely on social media. It said that Ministers in the Congress government have been demanding money for sanction of funds for constituency-related work. The Opposition BJP circulated the letterhead in his name to bring bad name to the government, Mr. Patil said.

The letter has surfaced ahead of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called on Thursday by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to hear the grievances of legislators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil said he would file a complaint with the police seeking a probe into the circulation of the fake letter in his name. “It’s not my letterhead,” Mr. Patil asserted.

“Ministers have been demanding money for sanction of funds for the constituency-related work,” stated the fake letter addressed to the Chief Minister. It said that over 20 Ministers are not responding to demands regarding constituency work.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress. Both of them, in separate statements, said the legislature party meeting has been called as part of a routine exercise to discuss various programmes and policies of the government, and to ensure coordination between government and party MLAs. “Neither me nor the CM have received any letter,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US