B.R. Patil keen on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Bidar

January 13, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Expressing his desire to play a role in national politics, the Chief Minister’s political advisor and former Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council B.R. Patil said he was willing to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bidar.

“I have always been interested in national politics. Former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde and senior politician Nazir Sab had tried to send me to national politics as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. It did not materialize for various reasons. I have been actively involved in various people’s movements, including farmers’ agitations, at the national level. I am, therefore, more interested in national politics,” Mr. Patil, who represents the Aland constituency in State Assembly, told mediapersons at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Friday.

To a question, Mr. Patil said that he had already expressed his desire to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and expected that the party High Command would consider his demand.

“Bidar is the land of Basavanna and other Sharanas [reformers]. I too am a believer in Basava philosophy and a follower of Sharanas. I have maintained close and cordial relationships with the vast Basava followers in the Bidar district. If party High Command gives me ticket, I will contest from Bidar. I am confident that I will emerge victorious there,” he said.

Mr. Patil, who had been a close associate of Chief Minster Siddaramaiah for over three decades, had openly expressed his disappointment after he was denied a ministerial berth in the present Siddaramaiah government. He had even written a letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah over the allegations levelled against him by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda ahead of the recently concluded Winter Session of the State Legislature held in Belagavi. He later refused to accept the chairmanship of a State-owned Corporation. He was recently appointed as the political advisor to Chief Minister.