B.R. Patil demands resurvey of Kharif crop damage across Kalaburagi district

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that the compensation released by Karnataka government for the monsoon crop loss due to excess rainfall was ‘unscientific’, Congress leader B.R. Patil demanded a resurvey of the crop damage across Kalaburagi district.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Patil slammed the State government for leaving farmers in lurch with a mere compensation for their crop damage. “According to the crop damage assessment report done by the revenue department, only 30 percent of the 7.31 lakh hectare total sown area was damaged due to excess rain in the district, but we anticipate that nearly 70 per cent of Kharif standing crop has got damaged across the district,” Mr. Patil said.

As many as 2,14,749 farmers in the district have insured their crops, of which 1, 15, 985 farmers have raised complaints demanding to release claims amount for the crop damages, The insurance company has not settled even a single claim registered by farmers, Mr. Patil alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil also demanded the State government to waive crop loans borrowed by farmers from nationalised and cooperative banks. The leader also demanded the BJP-led government to fix ₹3,500 per tonne as the procurement price for sugarcane.

On the lines of the Kerala government, Mr. Patil suggested the State government to bring law to permit the killing of wild boars that pose threat to agriculture crops.

All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) has planned a nationwide protest against the BJP-led Union government and demanding it to address the issues of farmers. The Aland taluk unit of Congress will hold a protest and rasta roko at Aland on November 9, demanding the State government address the plight of the farming community.