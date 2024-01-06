B.R. Patil calls for nationwide liquor ban

January 06, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

B.R. Patil, Aland MLA and advisor to Chief Minister, has pitched for a nationwide ban on alcohol, and asked the various state governments to exert pressure on Centre to impose a ban on liquor across the country.

He was addressing party workers at the grand felicitation ceremony organised to felicitate him on being appointed as advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently.

Recalling his long battle against the sale of liquor, Mr. Patil said that he took several delegations and met the then Chief Minister and urged imposing prohibitions on liquor in the State. He said that imposing a ban on liquor across the nation was the permanent solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the BJP-led Union government of adopting an “indifferent attitude” towards Karnataka, Mr. Patil said that the Centre has failed to release the grants due to the State under the 15th Finance Commission and also the funds allocated for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he warned that the legislatures from the State would protest outside the Parliament, if the Centre failed to release the funds for Karnataka immediately.

Expressing his happiness for being appointed advisor to the CM, Mr. Patil said he would perform his responsibility with loyalty, integrity and diligence.

He appealed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Congress heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kalaburagi constituency. The people of the region have already made up their mind to ensure a thumping win for Mr. Kharge.

Mr. Patil reiterated that under the Modi-led government, India’s democracy was under threat and it was need of the hour to protect democracy and the ideologies of Buddha, Basava and Dr. Ambedkar.

He said that the BJP, after losing its only stronghold in south India after voters in Karnataka rejected them in the 2023 Assembly elections, had no future in South Indian states. He called upon the party workers to work unitedly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to win more seats from Karnataka.

Rural Development and Panhayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MLA Allamprabhu Patil, MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT