B.R. Patil blames police for Aland disturbance

The right-wing crowed that had gathered at Aland in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

March 02, 2022 04:59 IST

Blaming the local police and administration for the communal disturbance at Aland town in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday, B.R. Patil, former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council and former MLA for Aland, demanded stringent legal action against the miscreants who resorted to violence but also the police officers who failed to bring the situation under control.

“Section 144 [of Criminal Procedure Code] was imposed on Aland taluk a day before. The BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bhagwant and BJP MLAs Subhash Guttedar, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, and Basavaraj Mattimadu, began leading huge crowds on the streets by 11 a.m. The police, instead of taking them into custody then itself for the violation of the prohibitory order, allowed them to rally the crowd and create communal tension till 4 p.m. It is the failure of local police,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu.

He also demanded the cases be booked against the BJP leaders who violated the prohibitory orders, the miscreants who went on pelting stones, and the local police officers who allowed them to create trouble by not detaining them in the morning itself.

Later, he released a media note appreciating the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police for their relentless efforts to bring the situation under control and appealing to the people not to fall prey to the communal forces who were attempting to divide them along communal lines for their political gains.