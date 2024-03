March 15, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - BENGALURU

Congress leader B.R. Naidu has been appointed chairman of Bal Bhavan Society, Bengaluru, said a notification issued by the government. The society comes under the Department of Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens.

