BPL card row: Home Minister asks State BJP leaders to question Centre

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday told the BJP leaders in the State to question the Centre on the BPL card issue instead of pointing fingers at the State government.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Dr. Parameshwara, who is in Mysuru in connection with the inauguration of Quest Academy (run by his Sri Siddhartha Education Society) here on Friday, said the Centre has eliminated 5.8 crore BPL cards. Therefore, instead of questioning and blaming the State government for the BPL card cancellation issue, the BJP, which is accusing the State of cancelling the cards and depriving benefits to the poor, sought an explanation from the Centre.

The Minister hit out at the BJP for politicising the waqf board issue, stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already clarified the issue directing the officials in all districts to withdraw notices issued to farmers, said the BJP was holding the protests on Friday for political reasons despite the Chief Minister’s clarification.

On the exit polls giving edge to NDA in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, he said some have predicted BJP-led Mahayuti alliance while a few others have forecast a win for Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)). “I was the party in-charge in Maharashtra during the polls and the scenario is different. I am confident that the Aghadi will come to power in Maharashtra,” he replied.

The Minister expressed confidence in Congress winning all three seats for which the by-elections were held in the State recently.

The Minister said he has no information on the Cabinet reshuffle. “It is the Chief Minister’s prerogative and discussed with the high command. They will not discuss the developments with us on the developments. The chief minister has gone to Delhi in connection with an event and nothing else,” he told reporters.

