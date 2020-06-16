Karnataka

BPCL launches LPG booking via WhatsApp

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has launched booking of LPG cylinders and making payment via WhatsApp.

A press release issued by the Territory Manager (Bengaluru) of the company, here on Tuesday, said that BPCL customers can book cylinders by contacting 1800224344 from the mobile number registered with the company on WhatsApp. Once the booking is done, the customers will receive a confirmation message and link to make an online payment for the refill through debit or credit cards, UPI and any other payment application.

This step has been taken up to promote digital payment among the customers, said the release.

