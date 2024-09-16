Boys raise ‘Free Palestine’ slogan, Chikkamagaluru police register suo motu case

Chikkamagaluru police stopped six boys, who were raising slogans “Free Palestine” carrying a Palestine flag near Dantaramakki tank in the city on Sunday.

The police on city rounds stopped the boys riding two bikes and raising the slogan. Upon inquiry, the police learned that they were all minors. They seized the flag and the two vehicles from the children. Chikkamagaluru Town Police registered a suo motu case under Section 196(1) of the BNS 2023, on charges of promoting enmity.

Jitendra Kumar Dayama, Superintendent of Police, Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu that the children were all minors and the issue had been handled as per the Juvenile Justice Act. They were not arrested, however, the two-wheelers and the flag had been seized, the officer said.