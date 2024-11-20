 />
Boy’s organs harvested in Belagavi sent swiftly to save lives in Bengaluru and Dharwad

Various government departments and private agencies coordinate with each other to ensure swift transportation

Published - November 20, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A doctor from Belagavi accompanying a liver being transported from KLE Society Hospital to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A doctor from Belagavi accompanying a liver being transported from KLE Society Hospital to Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Various government departments and private agencies coordinated to transport a liver from Belagavi for a life-saving surgery in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Also, a kidney was transported to Dharwad in the same way.

Doctors in the KLE Society Hospital harvested the liver from a brain-dead 16-year-old boy at around 6.30 in the morning.

The organ was shifted to Hubballi Airport after the police in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad created a green corridor.

The journey took one hour and 10 minutes. From there, it was shifted on an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police created a green corridor for the organ to reach Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwantpur by 9.35 a.m.

“The transplant was conducted on a 60-year-old patient in Bengaluru immediately. The entire operation was completed without hitches,” said organ donation coordinator at KLE Society’s Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi Pramod Surlikeri.

The boy’s kidneys were also harvested. One was used for a transplantation procedure in Belagavi, while the other was used for a patient at SDM Hospital in Dharwad.

Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon at Sparsh Hospital Sharan Shivaraj Patil has thanked the doctors and staff at KLE Society Hospital, police officers of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bengaluru, IndiGo airlines and officers of the Karnataka State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO-Jeevasarthakathe), said a release.

