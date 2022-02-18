Boys come to college near Khanapur wearing saffron shawls

Mahatma Gandhi College at Nandagad village has no dress code

Some students of Mahatma Gandhi College at Nandagad village near Khanapur in Belagavi district came to the college wearing saffron shawls on Friday, in response to what they called the “regressive dress code’’ followed by Muslim girls who attend college wearing burkha and hijab.

Around 15 boys wore the shawls and sat in classrooms. When the teachers asked them to remove the shawls, they refused, saying that they were only trying to display their religious symbols like the Muslims did. They also argued that the college did not have any dress code or uniform and they were free to wear what they wanted. Lakshman Rathod, one of the students, told journalists that the private college had no college development committee and therefore, there was no question of a prescribed dress code.