Haren Sathvik emerges as Karnataka topper in JEE (Main) 2022 Paper 1 of session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announces result of JEE Main 2022, session-1

Students from Telangana got the best results with four students scoring 100 percentile, followed by three students from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in JEE Main 2022. | Photo Credit: File photo for representation

Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka secured 100 percentile score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022 for Paper 1 (of session 1). He is a student of Narayana College Co-Sindu Bhavan, Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru.

Tanmay Gajapati from Karnataka got 99.9456977 percentile in Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Students from Telangana got the best results with four students scoring 100 percentile, followed by three students from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the result of JEE Main 2022, session-1 on July 11.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions or Universities funded or recognised by participating State Governments.

Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in India.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The JEE (Main) 2022 Session-1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was conducted by NTA from June 24 to 30. A total of 8,72,432 candidates had registered for Paper 1. The examination was conducted at 588 centres in 407 cities, including 17 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, Port Louis, and Bangkok.