Boy who went missing found dead

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 20, 2022 19:43 IST

A 16-year-old boy who went missing from his house in the camp area in Belagavi was found dead in Mucchandi village on Thursday.

Prajwal Shivanand Karigar was a student of 10th standard in a city school. His family members had complained to the police that he went missing three days ago.

And, some villagers found a body dumped in a field in Mucchandi village.

The police identified the body and found that it had injury marks. Miscreants had stabbed him in the back and crushed his head with a stone.

A case has been registered in the Marihal Police Station.

