Boy who passed SSLC exam in first class found dead

An agriculture field in Bhalki taluk. The body was found in the family’s farmland.

KALABURAGI

11 August 2021 19:03 IST

The incident took place at Malachapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district

A student who cleared the SSLC examinations in first class was found dead in his family’s farmland at Malachapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on August 10 evening.

As per information provided by Dhannur police, the boy had gone to the field in the morning with a rope to get fodder, and later hanged himself from a tree.

“The engagement of the boy’s elder sister was recently cancelled. The father is an alcoholic. His mother is the breadwinner in the family,” Police Sub-Inspector Chidanand Savadi, attached to Dhannur police station, told The Hindu.

Mr. Savadi said that the primary investigation did not indicate foul play.

“The parents, in their complaint, said they suspect foul play. But, our investigation so far did not suggest anything of that sort. We have begun an investigation into why he took this extreme step,” Mr. Savadi said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)