Boy survives snakebite

Belagavi

26 October 2021 21:46 IST

A boy suffered a non-fatal snakebite on his school grounds in Madamakkanal village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Mallikarjun Harijan, a fifth standard student, was bitten by a snake on the school grounds when he was walking to school in the morning. He went inside and told his teachers. They found and killed the snake and admitted him to hospital. He is out of danger, Education Department officers said.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction has ordered an inquiry.

