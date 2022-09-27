Boy stabbed over trivial issue

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 27, 2022 21:42 IST

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed over a trivial issue in Belagavi on Monday night.

Farhan Dharwadkar, a resident of Camp Area, was stabbed by a group near Anant Shayan Galli in the Old City.

The injured boy was shifted to a hospital where he is recovering.

The police said that the reason was sudden provocation over eve-teasing. The victim is a student of ninth standard in a city school.

A crowd gathered in front of BIMS Hospital at night and demanded that the accused be arrested. The police dispersed it saying that two accused have already been arrested.

A case has been registered.

