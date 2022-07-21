Boy slips into tank, his father tries to save him but both die

A man and his son who stepped into a tank to wash their mini transport vehicle drowned in Dharwad district on Thursday.

The tragic incident happened at Kyarakoppa village in Dharwad taluk when 45-year-old Gadigeppa Angadi and his 17-year-old son Ravi were washing their vehicle in the village tank.

According to the police, the two were washing the vehicle, when Ravi slipped and fell into the tank. Gadigeppa Angadi jumped into the tank to save his son but he too drowned.

The bodies were retrieved after a search for over an hour. Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case.