Boy shifted to children’s ward without stretcher

Belagavi

30 June 2020 14:08 IST

A video clip of a family shifting a child to the children's ward in the district hospital, without using a stretcher, was shared widely on social media in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The boy was carried on the shoulders of his relatives, with one holding the pipe of the intravenous drip administered to him.

They walked for around half-a-kilometre within the district civil hospital premises before reaching the ward. A passerby shot the clip and shared it on social media.