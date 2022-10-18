Boy, minor girl killed in Bagalkot in suspected case of honour crime

The couple, supposedly in a relationship, were killed by the girl’s relatives and their bodies thrown into the Krishna river. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In what is being seen as a case of honour killing, a minor girl and a boy were killed allegedly over their relationship in Bevinamatti village in Bagalkot district on Monday.

Vishwanath Nelagi, 22, and a minor girl who he was supposedly in a relationship with, were killed by the girl’s relatives. Police have filed cases against four accused persons and arrested three of them.

Planned by girl’s father

On the instruction of the girl’s father Parasappa Karadi, the girl’s brothers and uncles beat up the boy and killed him. He had suffered injuries on his head, face, chest and private parts, the police said.

They also strangled the girl using her veil. They then de-robed the two bodies and threw them in the Krishna river between Bevinamatti and Bagalkot. The alleged offence was committed on October 1.

On October 10, Parasappa Karadi filed a missing complaint at Bagalkot rural police station. He claimed that his daughter had left home and had not returned. He suspected that she was kidnapped but did not name anyone as accused.

Premeditated killing

Police said the accused had conspired to kill the two for sometime. They took the girl in a van and picked up the boy, on the pretext of getting them married.

Police arrested Ravi Hullannanavar, 19, Hanumant Malnadad, 22, and Beerappa Dalawai, 18, all related to the girl. They are on the look out for Parasappa, police sources said.