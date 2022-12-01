Boy mauled to death by stray dogs

December 01, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Hassan

A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at Dadamaghatta in Bhadravati taluk on Wednesday evening.

Syed Harshad Madani, son of Nursrulla, was playing in front of his house when the dogs attacked him. His parents working in the agriculture field nearby could not hear the boy’s cry due to the noise of an agriculture implement in the farm.

By the time they reached the spot the boy was seriously injured. He succumbed to injuries on the way to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

The incident happened in Bhadravathi Rural Police limits.