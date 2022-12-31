ADVERTISEMENT

Boy loses memory after electrocution in Koppal, contractor booked

December 31, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy lost his memory and was severely injured after he came in contact with a live wire at Milapur village of Karatagi taluk in Koppal district. The victim has been identified at Veeresh.

The police have filed a case against contractor Mahadevappa who had taken the connection illegally from the electric pole for constructing the water tank. According to the police, the boy was electrocuted last week while playing on the ground. The boy’s family alleged that the electric wires were scattered all over the playground.

The villagers have also demanded action against the Zilla Panchayat authorities for negligence. Veeresh also suffered burn injuries on his hand, besides losing his memory after the electrocution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US