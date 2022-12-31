Boy loses memory after electrocution in Koppal, contractor booked

December 31, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 10-year-old boy lost his memory and was severely injured after he came in contact with a live wire at Milapur village of Karatagi taluk in Koppal district. The victim has been identified at Veeresh.

The police have filed a case against contractor Mahadevappa who had taken the connection illegally from the electric pole for constructing the water tank. According to the police, the boy was electrocuted last week while playing on the ground. The boy’s family alleged that the electric wires were scattered all over the playground.

The villagers have also demanded action against the Zilla Panchayat authorities for negligence. Veeresh also suffered burn injuries on his hand, besides losing his memory after the electrocution.

ADVERTISEMENT