Karnataka

Boy killed in wall collapse

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI July 27, 2022 21:53 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:53 IST

A youth was killed on the spot when a retaining wall of a complex collapsed on him when it rained in Hubballi on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Darshan Hirapur, a resident of Kalaburagi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was chatting with a salon owner when rainwater started entering the cellar and he tried to help the others in draining the water when the retaining wall collapsed suddenly. He suffered a head injury and died on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Gokul Road Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...