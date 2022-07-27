Karnataka

Boy killed in wall collapse

A youth was killed on the spot when a retaining wall of a complex collapsed on him when it rained in Hubballi on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Darshan Hirapur, a resident of Kalaburagi.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was chatting with a salon owner when rainwater started entering the cellar and he tried to help the others in draining the water when the retaining wall collapsed suddenly. He suffered a head injury and died on the spot.

The Gokul Road Police have registered a case.


