Boy killed in lighting strike as rains lash KK region (page 1)

April 20, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a lighting strike at Narona village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday, as the Kalyana Karnataka region that was reeling under extreme heatwaves for a couple of months received sporadic rainfall for the last few days drastically bringing down the temperature. Parts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal and Yadgir districts received good rainfall on Saturday.

The Narona police said that the boy, a Class 4 student, was returning home with his father in a bullock cart after finishing work at a field. He was killed on the spot while his father and the bullock suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru received brief spells of light rainfall on Saturday. However, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that rains will continue elsewhere in Karnataka till April 24, but more rains are not expected in Bengaluru for the next few days.

In Kalyana Karnataka, the rains lasted for over 30 minutes in Kalaburagi, Aland, Afzalpur, Jewargi, Yedrami and other areas in Kalaburagi district. Low-laying areas in Kalaburagi city and Aland town were flooded throwing traffic out of gear. A truck that was parked near Khajuri village in Aland taluk turned upside down owing to the gusty wind that accompanied the heavy rain. Many trees and electric poles were also uprooted in the winds.

Koppal, Kukanur, Tawaragera and other parts of Koppal district also received good rainfall in the morning. Villages in Devadurga, Lingasugur, Gurugunta, and Maski taluks in Raichur district also received good rainfall. Janawada, Marakal, Chitta, Amalapur, Goranahalli, Gunnalli, Wadagaon, Bhalki, Humnabad, Hulasur, Aurad and other parts of Bidar district also received good rains.