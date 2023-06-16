HamberMenu
Boy killed after under-construction classroom wall collapses

June 16, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A school boy was killed on the spot and another injured after an under-construction wall collapsed on him at the government primary school in Kiresur village of Hubballi taluk in Dharwad district on Friday.

The deceased student has been identified as nine-year-old Vistrut Belagali, a class III student. Prajwal Nagavi, a class VII student, has been admitted at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

According to the residents, the schoolchildren were playing on their school premises when the wall collapsed on them.

The Hubballi Rural police have registered a case.

