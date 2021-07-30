Boy ‘intimidated’ by police officer

Mysuru

30 July 2021 20:33 IST

A police officer has come under the scanner of the Child Welfare Committee and State Child Rights Commission for allegedly tying a minor boy to a gate and intimidating him.

The incident took place at Gayatripuram near Police Quarters on Thursday. The 11-year-old boy was plucking a few leaves from a tree on a vacant site but was admonished by a police official who tied him to a gate accusing him of theft, according to activist Stanley of Odanadi Seva Samsthe.

He has filed a complaint with the CRC and CWC on the grounds that a minor has been intimidated on flimsy grounds besides made to go to the police station which was in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. Mr. Stanley said the boy endured the intimidation for more than an hour and was released following the intervention of the locals.

There are attempts to hush up the incident but the CRC has taken serious note of the incident and has commenced an inquiry, said Mr. Stanley.