Boy injured in freak accident at Bannerghatta Biological Park

January 30, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak accident, a three-year-old boy sustained severe injuries when he came under a moving electric vehicle at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Tridhar, had come to the park with his family from Raichur. He was running around playfully and came under the vehicle which was passing by carrying people.

The vehicle was stopped after people raised an alarm and boy was dragged out from under the vehicle. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he is being treated in the ICU. While the boy is out of danger, he has suffered severe injuries and is currently under observation, the police said. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The Bannerghatta police have registered a case.

CONNECT WITH US