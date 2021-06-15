Boy injured as he opens fire accidentally

A four-year-old boy was injured when he accidentally opened fire from his father’s loaded gun inside his house, in Chadachan town in Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

Abhishek Sidram Gotyal found the gun and was playing with it. He opened fire from it accidentally. The bullet hit the wall and ricocheted to hit his thigh. The boy is in hospital, but out of danger, the police said.

Elders who were oblivious to the act of the child till then came running after hearing the gun shot. They snatched the weapon from him and tried to reprimand him, the police said. The gun is licensed. A case has been registered. Circle Inspector of Police Chidambar Madiwalar and others visited the spot.