Boy injured after falling from train

Hassan

23 August 2021 03:26 IST

A nine-year-old boy suffered injuries after falling from moving Hassan-Yeshvanthpur train near Channarayapatna on Saturday.

Keyman Kavadi Manjappa took note of the incident and with the help of local people rushed the child to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan for treatment. He is said to be out of danger and his injuries were minor.

Manjappa informed his senior about the incident and the officers arranged for the announcement at all en-route stations. The boy’s parents, who were travelling by the same train, heard the announcement, got down the train at Thippasandra and reached the boy, stated a tweet by South Western Railway.

Advertising

Advertising

Cash reward

The Railway officials appreciated the timely and exemplary action of Manjappa Kavadi. The DRM of Bengaluru announced a cash award of ₹5,000 recognising his good deed.