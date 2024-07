A 12-year-old boy has been diagnosed with rat bite fever or Streptobacillus in Haveri.

The boy belonged to nearby village. He had been experiencing repeated bouts of fever and was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

His condition is stable and treatment is on, officials said.

