Boy goes for a swim in water-filled stone quarry, dies

A 15-year-old boy was drowned in an abandoned water-filled stone quarry pit near Ramteerth locality on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Ashish Gupta, a Class IX student and a native of Bidar district.
Ashish Gupta came to Kalaburagi along with his friends for a day trip.
After visiting the Ramteerth temple, he went to the pond that has formed in the abandoned stone quarry situated near the temple with his friends for a swim and was drowned.
A team from the Fire and Emergency Services retrieved the body.
The Kalaburagi Sub-urban Police have registered a case.
ADVERTISEMENT