Boy goes for a swim in water-filled stone quarry, dies

February 22, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old boy was drowned in an abandoned water-filled stone quarry pit near Ramteerth locality on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Gupta, a Class IX student and a native of Bidar district.

Ashish Gupta came to Kalaburagi along with his friends for a day trip.

After visiting the Ramteerth temple, he went to the pond that has formed in the abandoned stone quarry situated near the temple with his friends for a swim and was drowned.

A team from the Fire and Emergency Services retrieved the body.

The Kalaburagi Sub-urban Police have registered a case.

