Boy, girl found murdered

In a case of suspected honour killing, a boy and a girl were murdered in Saladahalli of Vijayapura district on Tuesday. Villagers found the bodies of Basvaraj Badigeri (19) and the minor girl, aged around 16, in a field and called the police.

Someone had crushed their heads with stones. The bodies lay near each other and the blood-stained stones used to kill them were also found nearby.

Villagers told the police that the young boy and girl from families following different faiths were in love but their families were opposed to their relationship.

The police suspected that some members of the two families are involved in the crime.

A case has been registered at Kalkeri Police Station.