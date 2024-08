A young boy from the Siddi tribal community from Uttara Kannada district has been selected to play for the pro-Kabaddi team, Bengal Warriors.

Sushil Motesh Kambrekar from Gadge village near Haliyal is the only player from Karnataka to enter the team.

Congress MLA R.V. Deshpande has congratulated the player and his parents Motesh and Reshma Kambrekar, said a release.